

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Scarborough this morning.

There was a house party in the area, and an altercation between two groups broke out between 12 youths.

One male was stabbed in the chest, according to police.

Police initally arrived on scene at Blue Anchor Trail and Port Union Road, in the West Rouge neighbourhood shortly before midnight after receiving a call about a fight.

The male was transported to a local trauma centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries according to paramedics.

Police say one person is in custody and being charged with aggravated assault.