A 33-year-old man stole an Uber driver’s car in Richmond Hill last July and took it for a joyride that ended when he crashed into a ditch after police used a tire-deflation device, the province’s police watchdog said.

On Saturday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) released its report into the July 13 incident, clearing the two York Regional Police (YRP) officers who interacted with the man.

According to the SIU, at around 10:18 p.m., a delivery driver attended 10909 Yonge Street to pick up food from a restaurant and left his Toyota Venza running in the parking lot.

Shortly after, a man - designated as the complainant in the SIU report - jumped in the Venza and drove off. The Uber driver called police to report the theft and informed them that a tracking device was installed in the car.

“Over the next hour-and-a-half, the complainant would embark on a course of dangerous driving involving excessive speed, erratic maneuvers, and disregard of red lights,” the SIU said.

Using the tracking device installed in the vehicle and a police helicopter, officers tracked the man at a gas station in Schomberg. He then travelled west on Highway 9.

A police officer, designated as subject official # 1 or SO#1, deployed a tire-deflating device on the road in an effort to disable it. The man drove over the device, but he continued to travel for a distance with flat tires before making a U-turn to travel east on the highway.

At this point, a second subject official (SO#2) had been following the man, who then made a right turn on Dufferin Street.

“The officer attempted to get in front of the vehicle in order to attempt a rolling stop but was blocked from doing so by the complainant. She continued to follow the Toyota at close distance and watched as it lost control and crashed into the west side ditch,” the SIU said.

SO#2 got out of her vehicle and pulled the complainant out. However, an altercation ensued as the complainant began punching and pushing the officer.

“As he continued to strike the officer, SO #2 struck back with several punches to the complainant’s leg,” the SIU said.

SO#1 later joined the struggle and punched the complainant’s backside. “Shortly thereafter, with the intervention of additional officers and more punches, the complainant’s arms were controlled and handcuffed behind the back,” the SIU said.

The complainant was later transported to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a front nasal fracture.

Both subject officials agreed to be interviewed by the SIU for the investigation but did not authorize the release of their notes as their legal right.

“On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the subject officials committed a criminal offence in connection with the complainant’s injury,” SIU Director Joseph Martino said in the report.

On the use of force by the officers, Martino said it was legally justified. The officers were entitled to strike back to protect themselves from the complainant, who immediately started fighting the officers, he said.

“Their use of hand strikes to repel the complainant’s resistance would appear a proportionate response in the circumstances. The same is true, in my view, of what appears to have been additional punches struck to the complainant’s upper body by another officer,” the director added.

As for deploying a tire-deflation device by SO#1 on the highway, Martino noted that the action carried some risk to public safety.

“At the time SO #1 deployed it in front of the Toyota, there were a number of third-party motorists travelling in the opposite direction who might have been imperiled had the Complainant swerved to avoid the device or experienced a rapid loss of control because of a punctured tire,” Martino said.

However, he argued that allowing the complainant to continue driving on the roadways would have put others in danger as well.

“For more than an hour, the complainant had placed the lives of third-parties in jeopardy with his reckless driving and there was no indication that he was about to stop anytime soon. Faced with a difficult decision, I am satisfied SO #1 made a reasonable one,” Martino said.

“Though there were some vehicles on the road, traffic was light to moderate given the time of day. And the device, if it worked as intended, would result in a controlled deflation. And that is precisely what happened.”