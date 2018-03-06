

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly stole two championship rings from a display case at the store inside the Hockey Hall of Fame last month.

According to police, on Feb. 11 at around 12:30 p.m., a man walked into the Spirit of Hockey store, located in the area of Yonge and Front streets.

Police said the man went into a storage closet and found a display case with hockey memorabilia, which was donated to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Investigators allege that the man then stole a 1993 junior world championship ring as well as a 1994 world championship ring.

The suspect fled the area in a U-Haul van, police said.

The man has been described as between 25 and 35 years old and is believed to be five-foot-ten to six-foot. He is said to have dark brown hair and was clean-shaven at the time of the theft. He was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket, a grey hoodie and grey jogging pants, sunglasses, and a grey toque.

Police have now released security camera images of the suspect and anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.