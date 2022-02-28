A man is dead after he was struck by a driver on a roadway in Scarborough on Monday morning, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of road near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road sometime before noon Monday for a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Paramedics said an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The status of the driver involved in the collision was not immediately known.

Police said the intersection of Finch and McCowan is completely closed to all vehicle traffic and officers urged drivers to avoid the area.