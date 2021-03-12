A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 400 near Bradford.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the southbound lanes of the highway near Highway 88 around 7:45 p.m.

OPP Const. Brittney Lewis said a man was pronounced dead. It is not clear why the victim was on the highway.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 88. The closure is expected to last for several hours.