

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 20s is dead after he was struck by a car in rural Pickering early on Saturday morning.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to Taunton Road between York-Durham Line and Altona Road at 12:30 a.m.

Officers said they arrived to find the victim suffering from critical injuries and he was later pronounced dead.

Police first said the driver remained at the scene, but then later said the driver involved fled the scene and that the collision is being treated as a hit-and-run.

Investigators did not have any driver or vehicle description on Saturday morning.

Taunton Road was closed between York-Durham Line and Altona Road for approximately eight hours to allow for cleanup and an investigation.