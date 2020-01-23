

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was struck by a car during a possible road rage incident in Brampton on Thursday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Airport Road near Coventry Road at 6:37 a.m. for a report of an “altercation between two drivers.”

Investigators said a man was driving in a Subaru SUV when he was confronted by the driver of a Honda CR-V.

As he got out of his vehicle, the driver of the CR-V struck him and then sped away from the scene.

Peel Region Paramedics say the victim was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

Const. Sarah Patten said officers located the suspect and his vehicle a short distance away and took him in to custody.

They are still determining what charges he will face.

"Please do not engage in road rage incidents," Const. Patten said. "If you are being instigated into a situation drive to a police station, provide as much information as you can to officers so they can follow up with an investigation."