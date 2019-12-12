

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man has died of his injuries in hospital a month after he was struck by a cement truck while walking in the city’s west end.

The man was struck at the intersection of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West on Nov. 13 at around 10:50 a.m.

According to Toronto police, he was crossing from the west side of Keele Street to the east side, within a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a Mack Cement Truck that was turning right onto Keele from Lawrence.

The young man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed Thursday that he died in hospital on Dec. 12.

The investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing, police said.