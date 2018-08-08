

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital last night after he was struck by a fire truck near Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. near Queen Street West and Gore Vale Avenue.

Police say the pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 30s, was crossing midblock in the area when he was hit but a fire truck.

The truck, which had its lights and sirens activated, was responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the truck remained at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Queen Street West were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.