Man struck by streetcar suffers serious injuries
A TTC streetcar is seen in Toronto, November 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Published Friday, July 22, 2022 8:24PM EDT
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a streetcar on St. Clair Avenue West in Toronto on Friday night.
Toronto police say they were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road at 6:15 p.m. for a report of a collision.
They arrived to find a man suffering multiple serious injuries.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run.
Police say the intersection will be closed well into the night to allow for cleanup and an investigation.