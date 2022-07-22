A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a streetcar on St. Clair Avenue West in Toronto on Friday night.

Toronto police say they were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Caledonia Road at 6:15 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a man suffering multiple serious injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run.

Police say the intersection will be closed well into the night to allow for cleanup and an investigation.