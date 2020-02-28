

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man struck by a vehicle downtown this morning has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The collision occurred near King and Sherbourne streets at around 7 a.m.

Police initially said that the male was struck after getting off of a streetcar in the area but the TTC has since denied that.

In a tweet, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the victim was not exiting a streetcar at the time.

Police say the victim’s injuries are believed to be serious and he has been transported to a trauma centre.

Sherbourne Street has been shut down in both directions between Adelaide and Front streets for the police investigation.

The TTC is diverting around the collision.

Police have not said if any charges will be laid against the driver.