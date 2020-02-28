

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man struck by a vehicle in the city’s St. Lawrence neighbourhood has been taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

The collision occurred near King and Sherbourne streets at around 7 a.m.

Police say the victim’s injuries are believed to be serious.

Sherbourne Street has been shut down in both directions between Adelaide and Front streets for the police investigation.

The TTC is diverting around the collision.