Man struck by vehicle in the Port Lands
A man in his 20s was struck by a vehicle in the Port Lands overnight.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 6:30AM EDT
A man was taken to a trauma centre this morning after he was struck by a vehicle in the Port Lands.
Paramedics say the collision occurred in on Unwin Street at around 2:20 a.m.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in serious condition.
There is no word on if any charges will be laid in connection with the incident.