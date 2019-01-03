

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian struck by a vehicle that crashed into a bus shelter in Brampton on Thursday morning suffered life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred near Kenview Boulevard and Finch Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.

Police initially said the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries but paramedics later said he is in critical condition.

It is not clear what caused the vehicle to crash into the shelter but police are investigating.

The car remained at the scene.