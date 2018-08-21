

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a man in his 30s was struck in the back of his head with an unknown object while in a Leslieville park early Tuesday morning.

The assault took place in a park near Greenwood Avenue and Dundas Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say that some sort of an altercation took place between two males and that one of them received a laceration to the back of his head following the altercation.

The suspect in the attack then fled the scene, according to police.

He is described as six-feet-tall and about 17 years old. He was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Police say that there are no indications that the assault was part of a robbery at this point.