Police in Halton Region are investigating after a man was struck by a driver outside of the Burlington GO Station lot on Sunday evening.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Fairview and Brant streets, Halton Regional Police told CP24.

Police said that it is unclear at this point if driver remained at the scene.

The victim’s injuries are not known at this time, they said.

People can expect to see a heavy police presence in the vicinity.

More to come. This is a developing story.