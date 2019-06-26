

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say a suspect now depicted in a composite sketch struck his teenage victim with a handgun before sexually assaulting her on a trail near Aurora Town Hall in broad daylight on Monday.

Det. Sgt. Simon James says the girl in her young teens was on a trail due west of Aurora Town Hall on Monday at 11:50 a.m. when she was approached by a male in his 20s.

James said the man attempted to engage her in conversation but she kept walking.

The suspect then drew a handgun, struck the girl with it and sexually assaulted her.

The victim then sought help from a passing jogger before making her way to the town hall, where employees called police and paramedics.

James said the girl required treatment for minor injuries.

“It’s concerning,” he said, “As this area is very well travelled and this is a very rare incident.”

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s with a light brown skin tone, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a red baseball hat.

They have collected witness statements and some video footage, but James said police still have not yet connected with the jogger.

The jogger is described as an Asian male in his mid to late 50s. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Officers have been combing the area on foot, patrolling a wider area on ATVs and the York Regional Police helicopter was hovering over the crime scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.