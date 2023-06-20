A man remains in hospital in critical condition after he was assaulted at a bar in Oshawa earlier this month.

Police said a fight broke out at The Canadian Brewhouse on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa on June 10.

According to investigators, two males at the bar were involved in a verbal altercation and at one point, one of the men used an object that was concealed in his hand to strike the other man in the face. The blow, police said, knocked the victim to the ground and he was subsequently transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment. On Tuesday, police confirmed that the victim remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect in the attack, identified by police as 32-year-old Oshawa resident Tyler Wood, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

“Investigators are encouraging anyone with information or video footage, including dashcam, to contact police,” Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.