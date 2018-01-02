

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





An Ontario man is suing Western University, alleging its medical school didn't give him the education he needed to succeed in his chosen specialty.

James Stuart alleges a five-year post-graduate residency program offered at the university didn't give him the necessary training to pass a certification exam and get licensed as a medical microbiologist.

In a statement of claim, Stuart alleges the program at the university's Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry deteriorated dramatically while he was enrolled, due in part to the departure of key faculty members and all of his classmates.

Stuart alleged he brought concerns about insufficient supervision, feedback and testing to school officials but despite their assurances, no improvements were made.

He says he later discovered the program was on probation, and it was discontinued after he completed his studies.

The allegations have not been proven in court and Western has not yet filed a statement of defence. The university is seeking to appeal a judge's ruling made late last year that allowed the lawsuit to proceed.