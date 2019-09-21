

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 66-year-old man has been critically injured after a two-alarm house fire in Scarborough.

Fire crews were called at a home on Andes Road, in the area of Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue East, just after 7:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was seen billowing out of the home. Toronto fire said both floors were fully engulfed in flames.

The blaze reached a two-alarm response before it got knocked down.

When fire crews searched the home, they located the victim on the second floor of the house.

Toronto paramedics have rushed the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said residents in the area unsuccessfully tried to get the person out before emergency crews arrived.

Toronto fire said there is only one person at home at the time.

Fire crews are now clearing the house of smoke.

Fire investigators will be attending the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.