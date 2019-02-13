Man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after shooting downtown
Police are investigating a shooting near Sherbourne and Dundas streets.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 5:27AM EST
A man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred near Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 1:20 a.m.
Police say following the shooting, the victim, who is believed to be in his late 30s, sought help at a convenience store in the area. He was later transported to hospital for treatment.
A suspect was spotted running from the scene but investigators were unable to provide a detailed suspect description.