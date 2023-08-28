Man suffers critical injuries after possibly targeted shooting in Brampton
Published Monday, August 28, 2023 6:44AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 28, 2023 6:44AM EDT
A man is recovering from critical injuries after a possibly targeted shooting in Brampton on Sunday night.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to Steeles Avenue and McLaughlin Road at 11:15 p.m.
“This appears to be a targeted shooting and there is no risk to the community,” police said a few hours later.
Officers said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, and was in stable condition on Monday morning.