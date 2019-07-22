Man suffers leg injury after car goes into home in Brampton
A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into a home in Brampton. (Twitter/Peel Regional police)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 5:09PM EDT
A man is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Brampton home on Monday.
Peel police rushed to the area of Supino Cres. and Bloomsbury Ave. around 3:21 p.m. for reports that a car was driven into a house.
Police said the driver of the car suffered a leg injury that is considered non-life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is unknown.