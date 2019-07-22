

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Brampton home on Monday.

Peel police rushed to the area of Supino Cres. and Bloomsbury Ave. around 3:21 p.m. for reports that a car was driven into a house.

Police said the driver of the car suffered a leg injury that is considered non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is unknown.