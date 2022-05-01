A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a cyclist in downtown Toronto Sunday evening, police say.

The incident happened on Welling Avenue, west of Spadina Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m.

Toronto police said a man was exiting a laneway onto Wellington Avenue when he came into contact with a cyclist travelling west.

The man suffered life-altering injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said. The cyclist was also injured but is going to be okay.