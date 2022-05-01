Man suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by cyclist in downtown Toronto
Police are on the scene in downtown Toronto after a pedestrian was struck by a cyclist. (CTV News/Craig Wadman)
Published Sunday, May 1, 2022 8:01PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 1, 2022 8:01PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a cyclist in downtown Toronto Sunday evening, police say.
The incident happened on Welling Avenue, west of Spadina Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m.
Toronto police said a man was exiting a laneway onto Wellington Avenue when he came into contact with a cyclist travelling west.
The man suffered life-altering injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said. The cyclist was also injured but is going to be okay.