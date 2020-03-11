

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man suffered critical injuries after a shooting in the city’s northeast on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue West at around 10:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Paramedics said the victim had been taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

More to come.