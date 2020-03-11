Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near Victoria Park and Finch
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:27PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:38PM EDT
A man suffered critical injuries after a shooting in the city’s northeast on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue West at around 10:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Paramedics said the victim had been taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
More to come.