Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near Yonge-Dundas Square
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Saturday, March 21, 2020 8:19PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 21, 2020 8:21PM EDT
A man is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Yonge and Dundas on Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Gould Street, north of Dundas Street West, at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect description at this time.
More to come.