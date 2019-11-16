Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Hamilton shooting
A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 10:53AM EST
TORONTO - Hamilton police are investigating an early morning shooting which has left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to an area near King Street East and East Avenue North in the city at 2:30 a.m. today.
A 24-year-old man had been shot and was transported to hospital for treatment.
Police are appealing to anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2019.