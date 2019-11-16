

TORONTO - Hamilton police are investigating an early morning shooting which has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to an area near King Street East and East Avenue North in the city at 2:30 a.m. today.

A 24-year-old man had been shot and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2019.