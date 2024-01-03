Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga shooting
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo from Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2024 7:01PM EST
A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Mississauga late Wednesday afternoon.
Peel police say it happened near Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive at around 5 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
No information about a suspect has been released.