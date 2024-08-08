Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near Woodbine Beach
Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting near Woodbine Beach that sent a man to the hospital on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (CP24)
Published Thursday, August 8, 2024 11:27PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2024 11:27PM EDT
A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot near Woodbine Beach Thursday night, Toronto police said.
Emergency crews received a call for a shooting in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road at 10:40 p.m.
When they arrived, police said they located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.
No suspect information has been released.