A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot near Woodbine Beach Thursday night, Toronto police said.

Emergency crews received a call for a shooting in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road at 10:40 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.

No suspect information has been released.