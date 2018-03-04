Man suffers minor injuries after stabbing downtown: paramedics
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 9:26AM EST
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a stabbing downtown early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets.
Paramedics say a male in his 50s was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries following a stabbing in the area.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.