

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting in Whitby on Friday night.

The incident took place at around 6 p.m. at an apartment building on White Oaks Circle, which is located in the area of Dundas and Jeffery streets.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Roads have been blocked off to accommodate an investigation.