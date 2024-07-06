Man suffers serious injuries in downtown Toronto stabbing
Published Saturday, July 6, 2024 7:29PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.
Toronto police received a call for a stabbing at John and Richmond Streets, south of Queen Street West, at 6 p.m.
Police said the victim was stabbed during an altercation. He ahas been taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for one suspect, who they described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-eleven with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black shirt.