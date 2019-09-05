

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in hospital receiving treatment for smoke inhalation after a fire at a North York apartment tower early on Thursday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to a building at 1577 Lawrence Avenue West around midnight for a fire.

Crews were drawn to smoke visible from the seventh floor of the building.

Paramedics located a male suffering from smoke inhalation and took him to hospital in serious condition.