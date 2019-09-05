Man suffers smoke inhalation after North York apartment fire
A Toronto Fire truck is seen outside 1577 Lawrence Avenue West on Sept. 5, 2019. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 5:31AM EDT
A man is in hospital receiving treatment for smoke inhalation after a fire at a North York apartment tower early on Thursday morning.
Toronto paramedics said they were called to a building at 1577 Lawrence Avenue West around midnight for a fire.
Crews were drawn to smoke visible from the seventh floor of the building.
Paramedics located a male suffering from smoke inhalation and took him to hospital in serious condition.