Man suffers 'very serious' injuries in crash in Briar Hill neighbourhood
Share:
Published Friday, May 13, 2022 11:06PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 13, 2022 11:06PM EDT
A man has been critically injured in a crash in the city’s Briar Hill neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
The single-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Roselawn and Locksley avenues, east of Dufferin Street, around 10:15 p.m.
Police said a man riding a motorcycle or scooter crashed and suffered “very serious” injuries.
There is no immediate word on his condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.