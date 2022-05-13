A man has been critically injured in a crash in the city’s Briar Hill neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

The single-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Roselawn and Locksley avenues, east of Dufferin Street, around 10:15 p.m.

Police said a man riding a motorcycle or scooter crashed and suffered “very serious” injuries.

There is no immediate word on his condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.