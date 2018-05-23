

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the arm just east of the city’s downtown core.

The shooting occurred on Oak Street, in the area of River and Gerrard streets, shortly before 1 a.m.

Toronto paramedics confirmed one man, who is believed to be in his 40s, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say they are still trying to determine the circumstances around the shooting but it appears the incident took place outside.

No suspect information has been released and police say they have not recovered a weapon.

Officers are no longer on scene.