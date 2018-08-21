Man sustains serious injuries after hit-and-run near York U.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:20AM EDT
A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital after a hit and run near the campus of York University early Tuesday morning.
The collision occurred in the vicinity of Steeles Avenue and Keele Street at around 6:35 a.m.
Police say that a man in his 30s was struck by a dark-coloured SUV that subsequently fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, according to paramedics.