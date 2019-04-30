

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man has sustained potentially life-threatening injuries following an industrial accident in North Toronto.

The incident occurred near Old Orchard Grove and Greer Road at around 3 p.m.

Police say a man, who is believed to be in his 30s, reportedly fell 25 feet from a roof and was unconscious but breathing when emergency crews arrived on scene.

Paramedics say he has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries could be life-threatening.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.