Man sustains serious injuries after industrial accident in North Toronto
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 3:19PM EDT
A man has sustained potentially life-threatening injuries following an industrial accident in North Toronto.
The incident occurred near Old Orchard Grove and Greer Road at around 3 p.m.
Police say a man, who is believed to be in his 30s, reportedly fell 25 feet from a roof and was unconscious but breathing when emergency crews arrived on scene.
Paramedics say he has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries could be life-threatening.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.