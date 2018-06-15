

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing at a restaurant in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Friday morning.

The stabbing took place at The Red Room Restaurant on Jane Street north of Lawrence Avenue at around 1:55 a.m., though police say they are still working to determine whether it occurred inside or outside of the establishment.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this point.