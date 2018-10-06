

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an apparent hit-and-run in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood.

Police say that the man was found lying in the middle of the roadway near South Kingsway and Hazelbrae Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

They say that it appears as though the man, believed to be in his 30s, was struck by a car that then fled the scene.

He was taken to hospital with a possible fractured leg, police say.

No suspect vehicle description has been provided at this point and police say that they are urging any potential witnesses to the collision to come forward.