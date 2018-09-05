

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition after a stabbing in Mississauga’s Malton neighbourhood late Tuesday night.

It happened at a Tim Hortons near Goreway and Etude drives at around 11:35 p.m.

It is not immediately clear whether the stabbing took place inside or outside of the coffee shop.

Police say that their investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this point.