Man sustains serious injuries in Malton stabbing, no arrests made
Police are shown at the scene of a stabbing near Goreway and Etude drives in Mississauga. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 5:31AM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition after a stabbing in Mississauga’s Malton neighbourhood late Tuesday night.
It happened at a Tim Hortons near Goreway and Etude drives at around 11:35 p.m.
It is not immediately clear whether the stabbing took place inside or outside of the coffee shop.
Police say that their investigation is ongoing.
No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this point.