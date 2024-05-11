Toronto police say a man has been taken into custody after he was allegedly caught trespassing at Drake's mansion in Bridle Path Saturday afternoon.

Police told CP24 that around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the rapper’s residence near Park Lane Circle and Post Road for a trespasser.

A man was subsequently arrested, police said. It is unknown if a charge was laid in relation to the incident.

A video shared with CP24 shows a person on the ground with their hands behind their back, surrounded by security guards.

Police have not shared any further details on the incident, and say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the third reported incident of an individual trying to get into Drake’s sprawling mansion since Tuesday morning’s shooting outside of the front gates that left a security guard seriously injured.

Police said the suspects in the shooting fled in a vehicle, yet no descriptions have been released. Investigators have indicated that they had obtained security footage that shows the shooting, but they have not released it yet.

Meanwhile, the rapper has not publicly addressed the shooting, which occurred amid his “rap beef” with California rapper Kendrick Lamar. Police have said it was too early in the investigation to determine if the feud is linked to the shooting.