A man has been taken into custody after police found a deceased woman in an Ajax building.

On X, formally known as Twitter, Police say that officers arrived on scene to a residential address in the Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street East area in Ajax.

There, a female was found deceased and a man on scene was taken into custody.

