Man taken into custody after woman found deceased in Ajax residential unit: police
Published Sunday, March 31, 2024 7:22AM EDT
A man has been taken into custody after police found a deceased woman in an Ajax building.
On X, formally known as Twitter, Police say that officers arrived on scene to a residential address in the Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street East area in Ajax.
There, a female was found deceased and a man on scene was taken into custody.
Police were called to a residential address in the area of Shoal Point Rd and Bayly Street E in Ajax. Officers arrived on scene and located a female deceased. A male on scene has been taken into custody. Further information will be provided once it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Udn4ZefwEy— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 31, 2024
This is a breaking news story, more to come…