Man taken to hospital after being found with injuries in North York
Police investigate after a man was found with serious injuries outside an address on Keele Street, near Flamborough Drive Monday February 11, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 11, 2019 6:40AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 11, 2019 11:59AM EST
A man was taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries in North York overnight.
An off-duty Toronto police officer spotted the man collapsed outside a residential building on Keele Street, near Flamborough Drive, at around 3:45 a.m.
The man, believed to be in his early 20s, appeared to have head wounds and a hand injury and was also suffering from exposure to the cold.
He was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Police initially said they were investigating the incident as an assault, but later said they do not believe the incident to be suspicious.
- With a report by CP24 Reporter Cam Woolley