Man taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries near Union Station
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Wednesday, January 12, 2022 9:15PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a man believed to have been stabbed was found near Union Station Wednesday evening.
Police said the victim was spotted suffering from serious injuries by a TTC operator just after 7 p.m. near Bay Street and Front Street West.
The man was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, Toronto paramedics said.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.
No suspect information was immediately available