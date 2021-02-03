A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a police cruiser in Brampton.

Peel police were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway just after 9:30 p.m.

While responding to the call, police said a cruiser hit a pedestrian.

Peel paramedics said an adult male was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any further details about the incident.