Man taken to hospital after being hit by police cruiser in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021 11:26PM EST
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a police cruiser in Brampton.
Peel police were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway just after 9:30 p.m.
While responding to the call, police said a cruiser hit a pedestrian.
Peel paramedics said an adult male was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any further details about the incident.