Man taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Fashion District
Toronto police respond the intersection of King Street West and Spadina Avenue after a pedestrian was struck Monday September 5, 2022.
Published Monday, September 5, 2022 7:02AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 5, 2022 7:02AM EDT
A man was transported to a trauma center after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Fashion District early Monday.
Police responded to the intersection of King Street west and Spadina Avenue around 4 a.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man believed to be in his 20s to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.