Man taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in North York
An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Share:
Published Wednesday, November 9, 2022 3:14PM EST
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a car in North York on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Bayview Avenue and Ruddington Drive.
The pedestrian, an adult male, was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.