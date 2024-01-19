A man has been stabbed at a recreation centre in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to the Stephen Leacock Community Recreation Centre, in the area of Birchmount Road and Huntingwood Drive for a stabbing call at 4:22 p.m.

Police say a group of males were reportedly having an argument when the incident occurred.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, police are looking for three suspects who fled the scene. They are described as Black males between 17 and 18 years old, and were last seen wearing black masks and grey tracksuits.