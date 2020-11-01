Man taken to hospital after being stabbed during altercation in downtown Toronto
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Sunday, November 1, 2020 3:45PM EST
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed during an altercation in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to Jarvis Street and Richmond Street East around 2:20 p.m.
An altercation between two people led to one man being stabbed, police said.
The victim was also reportedly sprayed with a unknown substance.
Toronto paramedics said the man was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said they are searching for the suspect but have not provided a description.