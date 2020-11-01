A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed during an altercation in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to Jarvis Street and Richmond Street East around 2:20 p.m.

An altercation between two people led to one man being stabbed, police said.

The victim was also reportedly sprayed with a unknown substance.

Toronto paramedics said the man was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said they are searching for the suspect but have not provided a description.