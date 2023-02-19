A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the abdomen in downtown Toronto on Sunday night.

Police say it happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Bond Street and Dundas Street East.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen who was later taken to hospital by paramedics with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say they are on scene investigating the incident.

The suspect has been described by police as a White man around 50 years of age with a long, white beard.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to contact them.